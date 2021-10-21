HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 84,053 shares.The stock last traded at $10.97 and had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 483.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

