Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $154.24

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $154.24 and last traded at $154.06, with a volume of 23818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.70.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.93.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,530,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 22.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 317.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 39,755 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

