Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,613.42

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,613.42 ($21.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,786 ($23.33). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,764 ($23.05), with a volume of 36,096 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on HILS shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,799.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,613.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.62%.

About Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

