Hilltop (HTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HTH opened at $34.52 on Thursday. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

