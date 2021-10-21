Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,154.23

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,154.23 ($15.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,186 ($15.50). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,176 ($15.36), with a volume of 23,092 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. The firm has a market cap of £966.32 million and a PE ratio of 26.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,148.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,154.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.