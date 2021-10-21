Hisao Kushi Sells 80,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hisao Kushi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.61. The stock had a trading volume of 341,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267,621. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.60. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 204,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,834,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 52.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

