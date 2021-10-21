Hive (HIVE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.91 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001185 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $296.21 million and $15.91 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,933,494 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

