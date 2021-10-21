Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.11. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 2,429 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCHDF shares. Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

