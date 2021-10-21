HoDooi Price Reaches $0.0478 (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. HoDooi has a total market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $524,860.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HoDooi has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00068225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00071643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00102598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,066.90 or 1.00033634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.59 or 0.06456577 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022524 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars.

