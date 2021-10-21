HollyGold (HGOLD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $115,860.00

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One HollyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HollyGold has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $115,860.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00068052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00071776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00102600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,904.89 or 1.00023474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.33 or 0.06484855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00022369 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold’s launch date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

