Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.85

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.85 and traded as high as $39.20. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 9,265 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

