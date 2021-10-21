Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $97.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

