Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.53

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

About Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

