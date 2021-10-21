Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.53

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

