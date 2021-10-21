HOQU (HQX) Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. HOQU has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00200252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00099326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HQX is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

