Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) & SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Head to Head Comparison

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and SiriusPoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.31 billion 1.28 $133.32 million $3.40 11.89 SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.69 $143.52 million N/A N/A

SiriusPoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Horace Mann Educators.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators 12.54% 9.77% 1.26% SiriusPoint 24.30% 20.49% 5.85%

Volatility and Risk

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horace Mann Educators and SiriusPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 2 0 0 2.00 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.01%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Horace Mann Educators on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines automobile and property insurance products. The Supplemental segment focuses on heart, cancer, accident and limited short-term supplemental disability coverage. The Retirement segment comprises of tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities. The Life segment offers life insurance. The Corporate and Other segment includes interest expense on debt, the impact of realized investment gains and losses and certain public company expenses. The company was founded by Carrol Hall and Leslie Nimmo in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

