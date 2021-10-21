Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $557,663.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00067459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00071650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00102514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,989.85 or 0.99987013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.91 or 0.06450795 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.