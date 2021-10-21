Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given New $15.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $14.50 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $342.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 11.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.2% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 112,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 115.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.