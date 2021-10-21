Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given New $15.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $14.50 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.
NASDAQ HRZN opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $342.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $17.95.
Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
About Horizon Technology Finance
Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.
