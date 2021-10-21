Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.60. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,206 shares of company stock worth $19,494,517. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,837,000 after buying an additional 796,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,948,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.97. 57,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $116.66. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.