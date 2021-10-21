Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.80

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.80 and last traded at $116.46, with a volume of 82184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,494,517 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

