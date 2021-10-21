HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Trading 1.2% Higher

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €104.50 ($122.94) and last traded at €104.10 ($122.47). 18,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €102.90 ($121.06).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is €97.85 and its 200-day moving average is €91.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.64.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.