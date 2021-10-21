Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $9.11 Million Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,660 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Washington Federal worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 50.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Washington Federal’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.