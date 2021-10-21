Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,690 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of AXIS Capital worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,405,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.77%.

AXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

