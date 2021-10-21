Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,870 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Valmont Industries worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,558,000 after purchasing an additional 791,504 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after acquiring an additional 345,971 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,384,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,599,000 after acquiring an additional 149,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,246,000 after acquiring an additional 136,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $245.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.72 and a 52-week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.33.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.