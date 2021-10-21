Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $103.60 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.