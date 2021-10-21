Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE HLI opened at $103.60 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.19 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

