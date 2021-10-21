Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Announces Earnings Results

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ HBMD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,819. The stock has a market cap of $392.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.95. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

HBMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Howard Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

