HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $31.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

HPQ opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. HP has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

