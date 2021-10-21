HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.59, but opened at $29.81. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HP shares last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 227,385 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 6.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 12.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,075,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 23,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

