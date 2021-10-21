HSBC Lowers Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) to Hold

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

Shares of DNUT opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.29 million. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $792,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,531,326 shares of company stock worth $24,226,768.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

