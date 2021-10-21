Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.23% of Huazhu Group worth $385,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851,643 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,021 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 25,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 611,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,551,000 after acquiring an additional 608,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,250,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,894,000 after acquiring an additional 532,396 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $49.20 on Thursday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

