Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Position Decreased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.71 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

