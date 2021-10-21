Hub Group (HUBG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Hub Group to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $3.500-$3.700 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, analysts expect Hub Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $74.95.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
