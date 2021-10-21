HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $763.48.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,328 shares of company stock worth $24,506,718. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $795.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.63 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $283.87 and a 1-year high of $817.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $690.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

