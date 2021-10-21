Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €62.00 by Baader Bank

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.81 ($62.13).

ETR:BOSS opened at €51.88 ($61.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.59. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,365.26. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €54.92 ($64.61).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.