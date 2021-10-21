Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €62.00 by Baader Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.81 ($62.13).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR:BOSS opened at €51.88 ($61.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.59. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,365.26. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €54.92 ($64.61).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.