HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001200 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $82.94 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUNT has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00099743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00193530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.