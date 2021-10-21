Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Richard A. Pohle Sells 4,837 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $16.49. 6,319,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,269,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

