Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Cap of $2.53 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for about $63,442.86 or 1.00335839 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $14.96 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00068170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00071534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00102151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,137.65 or 0.99853142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.62 or 0.06425102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022392 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

