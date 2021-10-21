Huobi Token (HT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $182.01 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $182.01 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.45 or 0.00015067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00046799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00100683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.68 or 0.00190913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,078,564 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

