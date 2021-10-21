Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0941 on Major Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Hush has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $980,810.14 and $2,065.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00241498 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00111697 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.00133069 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002509 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.