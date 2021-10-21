Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of HSQVY stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
