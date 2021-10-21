Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HSQVY stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

