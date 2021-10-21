Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $860.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce sales of $860.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $816.00 million and the highest is $942.22 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $4,065,604.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,373,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,028,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.52.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

