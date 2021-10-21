HYCON (HYC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. HYCON has a market capitalization of $851,594.75 and approximately $139,635.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00074514 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000142 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

