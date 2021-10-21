Hydra (HYDRA) Price Tops $19.11 on Exchanges

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. Hydra has a market capitalization of $73.72 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.11 or 0.00030410 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 16,666,338 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

