HyperDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $720,306.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $720,306.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

