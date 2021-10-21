Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.43

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 61911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.20.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter worth $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter worth $2,375,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

