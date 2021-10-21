I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.45 million and $7,060.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.94 or 0.00314462 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008173 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002237 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,177,369 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

