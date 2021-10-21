IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Given a $3.25 Price Target at Raymond James

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned a $3.25 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 80,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.