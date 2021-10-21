Ï„Bitcoin Market Capitalization Hits $3.05 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $14,715.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $9,851.37 or 0.15625765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00068225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00071643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00102598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,066.90 or 1.00033634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.59 or 0.06456577 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022524 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

