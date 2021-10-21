ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Hits $3.92 on Major Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00068672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00072103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00103160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,547.34 or 1.00427322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.49 or 0.06516401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022740 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.