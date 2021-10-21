IDACORP (IDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. IDACORP has set its FY 2021 guidance at $4.700-$4.900 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. On average, analysts expect IDACORP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IDA opened at $104.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $110.21.
IDACORP Company Profile
IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.
